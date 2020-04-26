Geraldine Mazer Geraldine Mazer 67 years old Date of death- April 1, 2020 Atascadero, CA at home. She is survived by her husband Manfred Mazer, her two children Alexis Mazer and Leo Mazer, two grandchildren Henry and James and proceeded in death by her daughter Heidi. She was a longtime San Luis Obispo county resident, a Cuesta graduate, and co-owned an automotive repair shop with her husband. She was part of the Atascadero Horsemen's Club and enjoyed riding her mare and camping. She will be missed.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020