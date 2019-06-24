Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine R. "Gigi" Senna. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine 'Gigi' R. Senna December 1960 - June 2019 Gigi to family and friends was born December 1960 to Dr. Alipio C. Ruiz and Isabelita Pilapil in Cebu, Philippines. At 1 yr. old, she contracted polio and since then was not able to walk on her own. But this did not impede her ability to excel in everything that she did as she was gifted with so much talent and skills especially with an angelic voice. A beloved child of God, she was a devoted soul and blessed with a generous heart, she showed compassion and never ceased to share her gifts to many. She came to the US and was married to William 'Bill' Senna on 11/10/2010. Bill encouraged her to continue her passion to help others by joining the different non-profit organizations in the Central Coast where both of them were particularly active and involved. She succumbed to her battle with cancer on June 12, 2019 at age 58 and is survived by three sisters, brother, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.

Geraldine 'Gigi' R. Senna December 1960 - June 2019 Gigi to family and friends was born December 1960 to Dr. Alipio C. Ruiz and Isabelita Pilapil in Cebu, Philippines. At 1 yr. old, she contracted polio and since then was not able to walk on her own. But this did not impede her ability to excel in everything that she did as she was gifted with so much talent and skills especially with an angelic voice. A beloved child of God, she was a devoted soul and blessed with a generous heart, she showed compassion and never ceased to share her gifts to many. She came to the US and was married to William 'Bill' Senna on 11/10/2010. Bill encouraged her to continue her passion to help others by joining the different non-profit organizations in the Central Coast where both of them were particularly active and involved. She succumbed to her battle with cancer on June 12, 2019 at age 58 and is survived by three sisters, brother, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 24, 2019

