Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry Franke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerry Franke Surrounded by his loving family, Gerry Franke passed peacefully to eternal life on November 11, 2019. He was well known for his optimism and cheerful disposition, which he maintained through his struggle with pancreatic cancer. Gerry proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Vietnam, achieving the rank of Sergeant as a Radio Teletype Team Chief. In 1973, Gerry attended Cal Poly, graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electronic Engineering. Cal Poly was sacred ground to Gerry. At Cal Poly that he networked with an amazing group of friends that he would consider his second family. His dedicated work ethic and good cheer was infectious and radiated throughout the university. In 2015 after his "official retirement" he returned home to San Luis Obispo County, California to be close to family. Gerry lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed every opportunity to smile and be a positive person. He never met a stranger. Gerry was a dreamer, perfectionist, and embraced life with zest. He was a practical joker, extremely intelligent, diligent, kind, honest and honorable. He enjoyed his family more than life itself. He enjoyed working hard and being busy. His interests included being an Amateur Radio operator with the call sign "N6BRR"; he was a paid call firefighter for CDF at Engine 21 based at San Luis Obispo County airport. He was a fireworks fanatic. For many years was a key component in the Delta's Annual Fourth of July Independence Day Firework show in Stockton, where he created the "X-Box", the brains of the firing panel. Gerry will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl , his four children, Denise, Patrick, Cherise, Ryan and his five grandchildren, Haley, Luke, Dane, Blake, and Kinsley. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Frisco Residence in Paso Robles, on Saturday, November 30th, at 11am sharp. Please contact

Gerry Franke Surrounded by his loving family, Gerry Franke passed peacefully to eternal life on November 11, 2019. He was well known for his optimism and cheerful disposition, which he maintained through his struggle with pancreatic cancer. Gerry proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Vietnam, achieving the rank of Sergeant as a Radio Teletype Team Chief. In 1973, Gerry attended Cal Poly, graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electronic Engineering. Cal Poly was sacred ground to Gerry. At Cal Poly that he networked with an amazing group of friends that he would consider his second family. His dedicated work ethic and good cheer was infectious and radiated throughout the university. In 2015 after his "official retirement" he returned home to San Luis Obispo County, California to be close to family. Gerry lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed every opportunity to smile and be a positive person. He never met a stranger. Gerry was a dreamer, perfectionist, and embraced life with zest. He was a practical joker, extremely intelligent, diligent, kind, honest and honorable. He enjoyed his family more than life itself. He enjoyed working hard and being busy. His interests included being an Amateur Radio operator with the call sign "N6BRR"; he was a paid call firefighter for CDF at Engine 21 based at San Luis Obispo County airport. He was a fireworks fanatic. For many years was a key component in the Delta's Annual Fourth of July Independence Day Firework show in Stockton, where he created the "X-Box", the brains of the firing panel. Gerry will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl , his four children, Denise, Patrick, Cherise, Ryan and his five grandchildren, Haley, Luke, Dane, Blake, and Kinsley. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Frisco Residence in Paso Robles, on Saturday, November 30th, at 11am sharp. Please contact [email protected] for details. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close