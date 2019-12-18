Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Mesa. View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Mesa Dec. 3, 1930 - Dec. 11, 2019 Our world was rocked last week as we said goodbye to our beloved dad. He left peacefully knowing that he had a long and wonderful life filled with much love and with no regrets. Dad had a great life. We like to think of it as the best rollercoaster ride ever! It wasn't perfect; many ups and downs but as he rolled into the end, well, it was just the right time for the ride to be over. Dad grew up in Palo Alto, CA. He went to Palo Alto High (Paly). He played football, baseball and a bit of basketball but his real love was baseball. Later in his SLO life he became a youth baseball coach to Brian & Matt and so many other boys (remember the Day Lions)? He also enjoyed the arts; he was in several plays during High School. And he had so many friends - his nickname was the "Mayor of Mayfield" - always chatting it up with his buddies! After high school he went to work for Pacific Bell; he then enlisted and served in the Army during the

He came home and continued to work for Pacific Telephone. He met his first wife, Betty; bought a home, had 4 kids and settled in family life. Unfortunately, the marriage didn't work out, divorce happened and he moved forward taking all four kids with him. A single dad in the 60's raising four kids! Classic! Then Dad met, what some say, was the love of his life, Hazel Baker. They married and stayed married until our step-mom's death in 2015. 47 years! Can I tell you a bit more about our dad? He was very handsome; many said he reminded them of the actor Gene Kelly! And he was funny, seriously funny! He could walk in to a room and make you laugh within a minute! Ok, his jokes were not always "politically correct", but he made you laugh! We learned from him that the way out of being in an uncomfortable situation was to be funny. Make people laugh. It was and always will be the Mesa way. One day, back in 1967, his buddy from high school called him. He said he wanted to franchise his new pizza restaurant. Dad said he knew nothing about running a restaurant. His buddy said take these business classes and I'll teach you the rest. His buddy's name was Bill Larsen, the owner of a small restaurant named Round Table Pizza! Bill gave dad the chance of a lifetime. Dad took those business classes at Foothill College, and Bill taught him how to make pizza. Dad retired from PacBell and opened his own franchised Round Table Pizza in Los Gatos, CA. After a couple years dad realized that he wanted his own restaurant! He decided to search for a city/place to open his own restaurant- and how lucky was he to find a house in San Luis Obispo with a golf course within 500 feet? Opening up the Crest Pizza Parlor in 1972 was a dream come true! He continued for over 20 years making the pizzas that you crave today! Now lets talk about dad's real love - Golf! Dad was such a persistent and good golfer. He sought perfection; and he got it by shooting not one but TWO holes in one! The first one was at a golf course in Palo Alto, Ca and the second one was at his home course, San Luis Obispo Golf & Country Club on Hole 9. We could write pages and pages of everything our dad did for all of us kids - but there is just not enough time. But as life moves forward, retiring and giving up golf to take care of his beloved wife, Hazel was easy - he knew his priorities! We are going to miss our dad; his smile; his feistiness, his love of sports, his love for his pets, especially Chet & his love for his family. We know as dad left his earthly body he was greeted by the people who left him too soon, his beloved wife Hazel, and his son, Teddy. Dad has left us behind to enjoy more time on this earth: his son's Brian & Matt (Mary), his daughter Maree (Keith). He also leaves his step-daughters Carol Greener (Rodney) & Jewel Star; many grandkids and a several great-grands. To everyone reading this, enjoy life everyday, respect your elders, use your manners and always remember you only have one life. As Dad was a master at hiding and expressing his feelings.. ..we would like to remind you to always share your feelings with words - Saying I love you is so easy! Dad wanted his family to enjoy the holidays so we will have a life celebration in February 2020. Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 22, 11:00 am, at the San Luis Obispo Golf & Country Club. Come sip some wine, drink a beer and share a story or two about our dad. He was one of a kind! Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019 