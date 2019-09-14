Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gillian Stone Brown Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gillian Stone Brown Jr. Gillian Stone Brown Jr., 95 passed away peacefully in San Luis Obispo on September 9th, 2019. Gil was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married the love of his life, Virginia 'Ginny' Ballengee Brown in 1950, who preceded him in death, in 1998, and his son, Gillian Stone Brown III, August 2008. He is survived by his two daughters; Vicki (Phillip) Bentley of Montana, and Kerry Sue (Tim) Odenthal of San Luis Obispo; and two grandsons Paul (Shannon) Bentley of Colorado and Dan Bentley of Montana; and two granddaughters, Shannon and Kaitlyn Odenthal; and two great grand-daughters, Bailey and Lindy Bentley of Colorado; and one sister-in-law, Doris Abrahamson of Florida; and many nephews, and nieces. Gil was a native of San Luis Obispo. Born November 14th, 1923. He Graduated from SLO High School in 1941. He was active with the Gold Coast Chorus Barbershop of SLO, over 40 years, and also played in the SLO County Band; drums and clarinet. He served in WWll as a United States Marine, 1942-1946. He attended Cal Poly University and graduated in Ornamental Horticulture. Gil took over the family owned business of Brown's Music Store. He managed the store for 30 years. Gil began growing plants and selling them at our local Farmer's Market. Gil became a docent for the SLO Jack House and tour guide. He blessed our local community with his passion for the arts, music, singing, his fascination for roses, and his love for nature. Gil's favorite activity was spending time with his wife and family; sharing stories and a good laugh. He was quite the dancer and he and his wife, Ginny, could do an impressive "swing." His unconditional love, kindness, and outgoing personality will be truly missed. His smile was contagious!! :) Friends and family are welcome to join us for a memorial service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, on September 21st, 2019 at 11:00am, 1344 Nipomo Street, San Luis Obispo. Immediately following at the San Luis Cemetery for a military honor salute. A reception will then be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

Gillian Stone Brown Jr. Gillian Stone Brown Jr., 95 passed away peacefully in San Luis Obispo on September 9th, 2019. Gil was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married the love of his life, Virginia 'Ginny' Ballengee Brown in 1950, who preceded him in death, in 1998, and his son, Gillian Stone Brown III, August 2008. He is survived by his two daughters; Vicki (Phillip) Bentley of Montana, and Kerry Sue (Tim) Odenthal of San Luis Obispo; and two grandsons Paul (Shannon) Bentley of Colorado and Dan Bentley of Montana; and two granddaughters, Shannon and Kaitlyn Odenthal; and two great grand-daughters, Bailey and Lindy Bentley of Colorado; and one sister-in-law, Doris Abrahamson of Florida; and many nephews, and nieces. Gil was a native of San Luis Obispo. Born November 14th, 1923. He Graduated from SLO High School in 1941. He was active with the Gold Coast Chorus Barbershop of SLO, over 40 years, and also played in the SLO County Band; drums and clarinet. He served in WWll as a United States Marine, 1942-1946. He attended Cal Poly University and graduated in Ornamental Horticulture. Gil took over the family owned business of Brown's Music Store. He managed the store for 30 years. Gil began growing plants and selling them at our local Farmer's Market. Gil became a docent for the SLO Jack House and tour guide. He blessed our local community with his passion for the arts, music, singing, his fascination for roses, and his love for nature. Gil's favorite activity was spending time with his wife and family; sharing stories and a good laugh. He was quite the dancer and he and his wife, Ginny, could do an impressive "swing." His unconditional love, kindness, and outgoing personality will be truly missed. His smile was contagious!! :) Friends and family are welcome to join us for a memorial service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, on September 21st, 2019 at 11:00am, 1344 Nipomo Street, San Luis Obispo. Immediately following at the San Luis Cemetery for a military honor salute. A reception will then be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close