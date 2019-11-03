Gina Tedder July 5, 1927 - Aug. 1, 2019 Gina Tedder, born July 5, 1927, died August 1, 2019. Born Gina Tiscione in Trenton, New Jersey, she was 7th of 9 children. Her parents, Concetta and Luigi Tiscione, immigrated from Italy in 1913. Gina lived a full life. Her many talents, wicked wit, and hard work got her through. Leon and Gina moved from Trenton to Oklahoma, Leon's home state, and grew their family while living variably in Texas and Colorado as well before landing in Bakersfield, CA. Eventually they built a beautiful home in Cambria, CA, filling it with her weaving, pottery, and Leon's stain glass and woodwork. Throughout her life she gave to many charities. Among them The Wilderness Society, Catholic Relief Services, Native American Aid, Southern Poverty Law Center, Navy-Marine Corp Relief Association, Physicians for Reproductive Health and Choice, Cancer Research Institute and Alzheimer's Disease Fund. In lieu of a memorial service, should any friends and family wish to make donations in her name to one of these she would be pleased. Gina died peacefully, survived by five children and nine grandchildren. Her husband of 42 years, Garold Leon Tedder, died on May 18, 1990.

