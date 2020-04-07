Gladys Fraund Mrs. Gladys Fraund departed this life, at the age of 91, on March 5, 2020. Born to Michael and Helen Brennan in Brooklyn, New York, she married her sweetheart Edward Fraund in 1951. They were married for almost fifty- six years before he passed in 2007. Edward and Gladys moved to San Luis Obispo in 1969 where they eventually retired. Both were very active in Old Mission parish. She was a eucharistic minister at Mass and minister of care to the sick. Her other activities included working at the St. Vincent de Paul Society office and participating in Catholic Daughters of America functions. She was the mother of four children: Tod, Deborah, Corinne and Edward. She has joined her husband Edward and daughter Deborah in heaven. She is survived by her other three children, Tod, Corinne and Edward Fraund.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020