Gladys Gray Brannum 1919 - 2020 Gladys Gray Brannum was born in 1919 and passed away in her home on January 9th, 2020, at the age of 100. She was born in Redlands, California, to Edgar "Fay" Gray and Cora Brown Gray. She graduated from the University of Redlands in 1941 with a teaching credential. In the mid 40's she moved to San Luis Obispo where she was introduced by a mutual friend to her future husband Tom Brannum, who was attending Cal Poly after serving in the army during World War II. They soon discovered that they had actually both grown up in Redlands in the same neighborhood and remembered each other as children. They were married in 1948 and were together for 66 years until Tom's death in 2014. They loved to travel and took many wonderful trips around the world. After time spent in Santa Barbara county during their early married years, they returned to San Luis Obispo in the early '50's, where Tom taught at Cal Poly and Gladys pursued her teaching career. Over the years she taught mostly 4th and 5th grades at Hawthorne, Pacheco, and Sinsheimer Elementary schools. She was a very talented watercolorist, an avid antique collector, a member of Questers, AAUW, Poly Women's Club, Children's Home Society (now known as Central Coast Funds for Children), the San Luis Obispo Country Club, and Presbyterian Church, among others. Up until a couple of weeks before her death she got up every day, dressed, put on makeup and jewelry and did the crossword puzzle. She always said, "Try to accomplish something every day, even if it's just a little something." She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Gwendolyn Wagner, a brother, Ed Gray, and her husband Tom. She is survived by her two children, son Tim Brannum (Tracy), daughter Sheila Tedone (Bob), granddaughters Diana Tedone-Goldstone, (Scott), Mia Tedone-Kuhn, (Stephen), and great granddaughter Nora Kuhn, as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers if you wish, please make a donation in Gladys's name to Jack's Helping Hand at PO Box 14718, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406, or by going to their website at

