Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Knupper. View Sign

Gladys Knupper Gladys Elvira Permenter Knupper, age 93, passed away on October 24, 2018. Born in Bakersfield, and raised in Arvin she grew up in a Kern County farming family. She attended K 8th grade in the Arvin School district, graduated from Kern Union HS and San Jose State University. She taught for a number of years at Palm Avenue Elementary as a third grade teacher in Wasco. Gladys also taught for a few years at Willow Grove Elementary School in Paicines. Gladys was a member of the Children's Home Society in Hollister, and was also a long time member of a Stitchery group in Hollister where she resided for 20 years. She lived in San Luis Obispo County since 1993. She is survived by her children; Max (Claryce), Trudy & Karl (Sue). Grandchildren; Ashley, Lauren & Kelly, Brittany & Richelle, Keely (Kevin), Jessica (Austin), Katie & Emily. Great grandchildren Hannah, Dylan, Anabel & Max. Siblings Max (Jackie) & Mildred and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Hermann; and by her siblings Leona, Bobby & Bernice; and by parents Buck and Millie. We love you mama, and beloved Gma.

