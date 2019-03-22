Gladys Knupper Gladys Elvira Permenter Knupper, age 93, passed away on October 24, 2018. Born in Bakersfield, and raised in Arvin she grew up in a Kern County farming family. She attended K 8th grade in the Arvin School district, graduated from Kern Union HS and San Jose State University. She taught for a number of years at Palm Avenue Elementary as a third grade teacher in Wasco. Gladys also taught for a few years at Willow Grove Elementary School in Paicines. Gladys was a member of the Children's Home Society in Hollister, and was also a long time member of a Stitchery group in Hollister where she resided for 20 years. She lived in San Luis Obispo County since 1993. She is survived by her children; Max (Claryce), Trudy & Karl (Sue). Grandchildren; Ashley, Lauren & Kelly, Brittany & Richelle, Keely (Kevin), Jessica (Austin), Katie & Emily. Great grandchildren Hannah, Dylan, Anabel & Max. Siblings Max (Jackie) & Mildred and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Hermann; and by her siblings Leona, Bobby & Bernice; and by parents Buck and Millie. We love you mama, and beloved Gma.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019