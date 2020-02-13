Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys W. Garcia. View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Service 11:00 AM Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 View Map Interment Following Services Old Mission Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys W Garcia Gladys W Garcia of San Luis Obispo, was born Febuary 15, 1922 and passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at the age of 97 years old. She lived her whole life on the central coast where she met the love of her life, Eddie. They married on October 9, 1940 and a year later, their family began to grow to include their son, James Edward and their daughter, Dorothy Jean. Her passion for her family kept her home managing the household, helping with the ranch she loved and caring for the cattle-each of them by name. Gladys was never afraid to get her hands dirty either gardening or driving a tractor nor was she afraid to speak her mind. She regularly attended and enjoyed attending mass throughout her life, most recently at St. Paul Catholic Church where she shared the fruits of her harvest from her garden with her fellow parishioners. Gladys was a prayer warrior, always willing to help a friend or family member out in their time of need. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Pflugradt; Grandchildren Joe Morgan (Michelle) and Patty Woods (Darrell), Great Grandchildren Alyssa Barlow (Justin), Kyle Woods, Kayla Doerrer (Eric), Brittany Woods, Chris Morgan, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Garcia, son, James Garcia, Mother, Carrie Symons, Brother Ed Symons, Sisters Geraldine Taft and Margaret Sigerson. Grandson, James Morgan, Great Grandson, Colyn Woods. Scripture reading will be held at Reis Family Mortuary on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 with internment immediately following at Old Mission Cemetery.

