Glen Lantrip Our Town by Glen Lantrip As we walked along the boardwalk it was a wonderful view. Where the sky and ocean met was a beautiful, striking blue. As we looked across the ocean so calm, surprised at what would be It was the spout of several whales, that plainly we could see. To live in such a lovely town with the hills and ocean so close by, to be part of this peaceful heaven on earth we will surely try. When we look at all the wonderful things our little town does hold, like the deer that come and feed in our yard, this will never, ever get old.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020