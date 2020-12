Glenn Hugh MillhollinNovember 20, 2020Atascadero, California - Glenn Hugh Millhollin was born in Tehachapi, CA on August 20, 1937 and passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Atascadero, CA.He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1955 and Cal Poly State University in 1959. He moved to Clovis, CA where he became a cement contractor, moving back to Atascadero after retiring in 2016.Glenn loved ranching and his family. He is survived by the loved of his life, Darlene; two sisters, Madaline Blue and Zoe Arleah Millhollin; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Bill Stockton; son, Charles Millhollin; three grandsons and their wives, Charles Ryan and Tiffany Millhollin, Miles Donald and Christina Millhollin, and Tony and Ashley Church; and nine great grandchildren.A Graveside Service will be held at Atascadero District Cemetery on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2 pm.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org