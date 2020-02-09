Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Ivers Geissinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Ivers Geissinger Born in Los Angeles in 1927, died peacefully at home in Avila Beach January 22, 2020. Glenn graduated from Hollywood High then served in the Navy during WWII. He got his engineering degree at UCLA thanks to the GI bill, then worked in the semi-conductor industry for the next 20+ years. In the early 70's he worked in Brussels, Belgium where he discovered French cooking and did his best to work his way through the city's many great restaurants. In 1974 he threw away his suits and ties and purchased a bicycle shop in San Jose where he happily sold Schwinn bikes for the next 15 years. In 1990 he and his wife Angie retired to the Central Coast where he enjoyed singing with the Gold Coast Chorus, making monster pots of his favorite soups and building model train layouts with his friends. Like many of his generation, he was kind, stoic and patient. But he also had a keen sense of humor; he loved nothing better than telling an outlandish story with a perfectly straight face. Also loved jokes, limericks and some really ugly Christmas sweaters. Much loved, greatly missed. Preceded in death by and his beloved wife Angie, survived by his daughter Vicki.

Glenn Ivers Geissinger Born in Los Angeles in 1927, died peacefully at home in Avila Beach January 22, 2020. Glenn graduated from Hollywood High then served in the Navy during WWII. He got his engineering degree at UCLA thanks to the GI bill, then worked in the semi-conductor industry for the next 20+ years. In the early 70's he worked in Brussels, Belgium where he discovered French cooking and did his best to work his way through the city's many great restaurants. In 1974 he threw away his suits and ties and purchased a bicycle shop in San Jose where he happily sold Schwinn bikes for the next 15 years. In 1990 he and his wife Angie retired to the Central Coast where he enjoyed singing with the Gold Coast Chorus, making monster pots of his favorite soups and building model train layouts with his friends. Like many of his generation, he was kind, stoic and patient. But he also had a keen sense of humor; he loved nothing better than telling an outlandish story with a perfectly straight face. Also loved jokes, limericks and some really ugly Christmas sweaters. Much loved, greatly missed. Preceded in death by and his beloved wife Angie, survived by his daughter Vicki. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close