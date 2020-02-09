Glenn Ivers Geissinger Born in Los Angeles in 1927, died peacefully at home in Avila Beach January 22, 2020. Glenn graduated from Hollywood High then served in the Navy during WWII. He got his engineering degree at UCLA thanks to the GI bill, then worked in the semi-conductor industry for the next 20+ years. In the early 70's he worked in Brussels, Belgium where he discovered French cooking and did his best to work his way through the city's many great restaurants. In 1974 he threw away his suits and ties and purchased a bicycle shop in San Jose where he happily sold Schwinn bikes for the next 15 years. In 1990 he and his wife Angie retired to the Central Coast where he enjoyed singing with the Gold Coast Chorus, making monster pots of his favorite soups and building model train layouts with his friends. Like many of his generation, he was kind, stoic and patient. But he also had a keen sense of humor; he loved nothing better than telling an outlandish story with a perfectly straight face. Also loved jokes, limericks and some really ugly Christmas sweaters. Much loved, greatly missed. Preceded in death by and his beloved wife Angie, survived by his daughter Vicki.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020