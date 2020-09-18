Gloria H Brown Gloria Brown, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, died September 10 at her home in San Luis Obispo. She was surrounded by the family who loved her. Gloria was born September 22, 1920, in New York City to her parents Arthur Swanson and Anna Johnson Swanson, who both immigrated from Sweden. She entered Nurses Training at Bellevue Hospital in 1939, leaving to marry and rear four children, and finally completed her R.N. degree in 1967 at UNLV. Gloria is survived by her children Ronald Brown (Peggy) of Kenai, Alaska; Susan Polk (James) of San Luis Obispo; and Catherine Brown of Reno, Nevada. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great­grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, of whom there are too many to mention. She is predeceased by her husband James Brown in 1964, and a daughter, Janet Brown, in 1965. In addition to a rewarding career in Nursing, Gloria was regularly active in her church and her many activities, including camping, hiking, fishing, and travelling. Gloria developed a passion for tennis, and started playing at 55 and played until 85, when she had survived most of her partners. She learned to quilt at the age of 75 and made a quilt for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was a talented cook and homemaker and would always invite spare folks for holiday dinners. She was an avid reader who passed the love of books to her children and grandchildren. Gloria always said her favorite activity was having her family with her at church service. A memorial service will be held on September 19, 4pm at Zion Lutheran Church, contact family if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, please remember Zion Lutheran Church.



