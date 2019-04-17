Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Frank Mutter. View Sign

Gordon Frank Mutter October 12, 1930 - April 9, 2019 On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Gordon Frank Mutter, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 88. Gordon was born on October 12, 1930 in Forget, Saskatchewan, Canada. At the age of 20, he married his childhood sweetheart, Isabelle Challborn, and in 1953 they immigrated to America. Gordon enlisted in the Army and after two years of active duty in Frankfurt, Germany, he and his wife settled down in Santa Barbara, California, where they raised three daughters. Gordon remained in the Army reserves as he began working in construction, with the majority of his career as a Bridge Foreman. In 1977, Gordon and Isabelle moved to Paso Robles. With his engaging personality, sense of humor, and steadfast American pride, Gordon made friends wherever he went. He dedicated over 25 years to the local American Legion and VFW Posts, holding various positions throughout the years. He was a loving father and grandfather, and a truly compassionate man. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Isabelle. He is survived by his three daughters, Ricki, Wendie, and Susie, four grandchildren, Amy, Erica, Michael, and Liesl, and two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Sierra. A service will be held at the Paso Robles District Cemetery on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Post 10965 in Paso Robles.

