Gordon Johannesson

January 6, 1930 - November 1, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California - Gordon Henry Johannesson passed away peacefully surrounded by love and family on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Arroyo Grande, Ca.

Preceded by his wife of 50 years, Jan Johannesson. He left behind his daughter, Katy Nielsen and her husband, Steve. Grand daughter, Kimber Estes and her husband, Ryan. Great grandchildren, Kenneth Gordon Estes, Ryah Estes, Kadance Estes, Johnny Estes and Marina Estes, along with his much loved nieces and nephews and his Rancho Bowl team mates and friends.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 6, 1930 giving him 90 years of an incredible, adventurous life and loved by many.

Gordon represented Canada in the 1948 Summer Olympics in Boxing. He served our country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a technical illustrator, branched out into integrated logistics, working with technical publications. He was the technical support manager with McDonnell Douglas aircraft in Long Beach, and then owned his own company which revolved around the space shuttle program.

After retirement in 1993 he became a private investigator, working for both private firms and the Motion Picture Association of America in Los Angeles.

In 2001 Gordon took up oil painting and blew us all away and was featured in the Santa Maria Times entitled Capturing Life, which he was so full of and now will be incredibily missed and forever loved.





