Gordon Thomas Gordon Thomas, 94, born in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1925. Gordon lived a long, and fulfilling life. His parents, Tommy & Evelyn, a teacher and an insurance salesman, were always proud of Gordon's many achievements. He received his undergraduate degree from DePauw University.in physics and chemistry, and served in the military. He was recruited to be in the FBI in 1941, but realized soon after training, that he didn't really enjoy the work. "If you enjoy what you do, you will always be happy" was his favorite mantra. Gordon enjoyed outer space and spent the vast part of his career in Space Engineering and Exploration. He worked for many firms including Naval Ordnance Research, where he worked with the first scanning electron microscope. Next was Douglas Air, where he and a co-worker first discovered ion plasma and it's potential for propulsion in space. However, timing was wrong and Douglas Air didn't believe in it at that time, so he left and went to Lear Solid State Research and worked on the beginning of transistor development. He also worked at North American Aviation where he was involved in the "Man on the Moon" project. His favorite, however, was the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, where he spent much of his career working on various planetary and solar expeditions including the Mariner that voyaged to Mars, and other crafts that went into outer space. "If the Martians ever come, I'll be one of the first they take as my name is in gold plating on the outside of the Mariner space crafts that went to Mars." His final employment was with Hughes Aircraft where he started and ran the failure analysis division until 1989. He founded SEAL (Scanning Electron Analysis Lab), and it continued for 27 years with dad on the Board, while he continued at JPL That firm was eventually sold to a Swiss concern. At one point in his career, however, he just couldn't figure out what to do next, and in his year off, he jogged 5 times a week all the way across Malibu where he lived then- along the beach, paths and roads for 25 miles total each day. He felt the air and exercised helped him to stay in shape and think clearly. He carried that regimen with him all the way till the end, where he won medals at Casa De Flores for his walking and exercise. After retirement he headed to Morro Bay and fell in love with the golfing there, the kind people, and wonderful ambiance. A lifetime golfer, he loved the sport and worked on his game constantly, leading to his club championship in Morro Bay. He spent the past 10 years at Casa De Flores retirement home, and Gordon just couldn't have been happier. He loved Sinatra, and was an avid singer. He regularly, into his early 90's, sang Karaoke at the Otter Rock Bar, and made the crowd giggle with his renditions of Sinatra's best songs. You could also catch him on his once daily walks along the Morro Bay pathways by the rock. Survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Marlene Saile; and his children Brett & Laurana Thomas, and his grandchildren, Torrey & Leila Thomas.



