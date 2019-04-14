Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Beavers. View Sign

Grace Beavers March 1927 - April 2019 Our mom, Grace Beavers, recently passed away peacefully at the age of 92 of natural causes. Born Grace Irene Walker in Hamilton, Montana, she was the first daughter of Adrian A. and Sallie Walker of Bonner, Montana. She married Robert Leroy "Bob" Beavers of Drummond, Montana and remained his wife until his death in 1999. Grace lived in numerous locations across the U.S. as a result of Bob's career in the United States Navy, but she was especially fond of her time in Camarillo, California. In 1989 she and Bob moved to Los Osos and Grace was generous with her time for family and community. She volunteered at Baywood Elementary School Library, delivered food for participants in Meals on Wheels, spent countless hours sewing pajamas for needy children, making baby blankets for military families, and sewing quilts for a prayer ministry. She always had a smile for everyone. Whenever a visitor left Grace's home, they were sure to see her on the front porch waving a cheery good-bye. Grace was proudest of her children and cherished them all. Her fifth child, Mary, was tragically lost as an infant, and she was predeceased by her sixth child and only son Alan "Big Al" Beavers in 2017. She is survived by her daughters Darlene Bates of Cayucos, Barbara Kula of Los Osos, Carol Boeckman of Portland Oregon and Elaine Bertolette (Logan) of Atascadero. She remained close to her daughter-in-law Vickey Beavers of Los Osos and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Matt, Jake and Dan Beavers of Los Osos, Jennifer Kula and Brianna of Los Osos, and Jason Kula and Kyler of Lubbock Texas. The family is very grateful for the kindness and excellent care afforded Grace by the caregivers at Bob and Corky's, by Dr. Steven Sainsbury, and by the staff of Central Coast Hospice. A private family celebration of Grace's life is being arranged for later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grace's name to Central Coast Hospice.

