Grant Packard Grant Packard died of causes incident to age on December 12, 2019. He was born on March 10, 1928, in Phoenix, Arizona, the eldest of Barnum Blake Packard's and Rozilla Grant's three sons. At a young age his family moved to California, finally settling in Glendale where he went to school, made model airplanes, and worked with his father as a surveyor in the suburbs and foothills of Los Angeles. Grant interrupted his education to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand, where he learned to love the beauty of that country and the warmth and culture of the Maori people. On his return, he studied at Cal Poly. He frequently said that once he saw San Luis, he was never going back to Los Angeles. He finished his undergraduate education at San Jose State, got a master's degree from Cal Poly and taught in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District for 30 years, most of that time at the Men's Colony. He loved his colleagues and students and was a kind teacher. The greatest passion of Grant's life was his family. While serving in the Army in Salzburg, Austria, he met Isabelle Carlisle, who was travelling during a break from her exchange teaching assignment in England. He loved her immediately and, after a courtship conducted around Europe, they married in 1955. Grant's eight living children continue to be blessed by his example of integrity and industry, fidelity to Isabelle, and love of education and classical music. He built his own house in Squire Canyon and loved living there surrounded by the oak trees, his family, his garden, and his animals. After Isabelle died in 2000, he married Evelyn Horton, who died in 2014. Grant's faith in Jesus Christ was inseparable from his passion for his family. He was a stalwart and enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions of service and fellowship. He happily and generously helped many, usually in anonymous, uncelebrated ways. The widow, fatherless, and the forgotten always had a compassionate friend in Grant Packard. In addition to his service in New Zealand as a young man, he served as a missionary with Isabelle in Congo, Madagascar, Cote d'Ivoire and the Caribbean, and with Evelyn in Illinois. He followed Peter's advice to be ready always to give an answer to every person that asks you a reason of the hope that is in you. His faith was fervent to the end. Grant is survived by his brother Roger; eight children, Carlisle (Rebecca Downer), Rozella Canaan (Mark), Joseph, Franklin (Sally Starbuck), Emily Avery (Rob), Harvey (Juleen Marshall), Frances Smith (Gordon) and Edward (Laura Fisher); 31 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, Isabelle and Evelyn, his brother Jay, his son Samuel, and his daughter-in-law Sally Flynn. All are invited to attend Grant's funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 651 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo, and to greet the Packard family from 9:30 until 10:30 at the church before the funeral. Instead of sending flowers, please donate to a in Grant's memory.

