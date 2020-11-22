Gregory Gilchrist

November 14, 1966 - November 11, 2020

San Luis Obispo , California - Gregory C. Gilchrist

Gregory passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 53 due to a reoccurrence of the brain tumor of 15 years ago. Greg was born in Arcata, CA and after graduating from high school enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After training at Fort Sill, OK, Greg was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. He was awarded the Marksman Rifle Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Greg used the GI Bill to attend Cal Poly in SLO, majoring in History. During this time he joined the California Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Sergeant, and in 1992 was called to active duty. Greg was active in the local Marine Corps League, Detachment 680 and received an Outstanding Service award in 2007. Gregory was very proud of his military service for his country. In 2008 Greg attended classes and graduated from Shoreline Workforce Development Services, which resulted in his current employment at the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast - Special Clinic in SLO. His work was rewarding and he enjoyed his new friendships. Greg had many interests. He was member #7 with the Chorro Valley Regulators and was honored to have received the "Cowboy of the Year" award in 2001. The companionship and sincere friendships over the years were very much cherished by Greg. He loved being "out-at-the-range." Greg was a past chieftain of the Central Coast Scottish Society and traveled to Scotland in 2012. Greg was also a member with The American Legion in San Luis Obispo, Post #66, which supports veteran's and children' programs. Thank you to the dear friends who drove him to the monthly meetings and dinners. Greg was loved by many, but none more than his parents, Neil and Esther. He is also survived by Aunt Elizabeth Skelly, Aunt and Uncle Linda and O'Rourk Swinney; cousins Brian and Ellie Skelly and family, Erin and Doug Cannon and family, and cousins Sarah, Paul and Rosary Schiek. No formal service is planned. Greg's ashes will remain in San Luis Obispo, where he was so happy to live.





