Service Information
Rosary
9:30 AM
Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

Obituary

Guadalupe L. Garcia Guadalupe L. Garcia entered into rest on February 18, 2020. He was born In the State of Tlaxcala, Mexico, onJanuary 13, 1921. He is survived by his wife, Esther Carmen of 49 years; son Julio Marquina (Maria Eugenia); daughter Socorro Garcia; daughter Evelia "Val" Lorton (Richard); and son Roger Garcia (Jane). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Guadalupe came to the United States during World War Two to work on the railroad while the American soldiers went to war. He met Elena Rodriguez, and that was the beginning of a life in the United States until her death in 1963. Even though he lived in this country for approximately 77 years and had the utmost respect for it, he never forgot his homeland. Consequently, he will return to Mexico as his final resting place beside his parents, brothers and many family members in San Dionisio Cemetery, Yauhquemehcan, Tlaxcala. Hard working as he was, he worked for the railroad for 13 years and then 30 years as a roofer for Quaglino Roofing until his retirement. Local services are scheduled Saturday, February 29, with a rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. Rest in peace, forever in our hearts.

