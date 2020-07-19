Guy Scott Freutel Guy Scott Freutel, "Scott", was born October 10, 1944 in Alhambra, CA and passed away on May 12, 2020 in Seattle, WA; he was 75 years old. He is survived by his daughter, Naomi Freutel (Timothy Koch); stepson, Tosh Drake (Kim Drake); brother, Eric Freutel (Tanya Freutel); as well as a granddaughter, niece, and cousins. Please view his obituary at www.funerals.coop/obituaries/guy-scott-freutel.html. We invite you to view and share memories, photos, stories, and jokes at www.memories.net/page/5359/scott-freutel
.