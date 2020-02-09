Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. HansenLawrence Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence H. Hansen Jr. On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Lawrence H. Hansen Jr., loving husband, son and brother, passed away at the age of 50 after a courageous second battle with cancer. Larry was born on May 17, 1969 in Sonora, CA to Larry and Charlene Hansen. He was raised in Arroyo Grande, CA. After attending local schools he received his bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies at California Polytechnic State University/SLO in 1996. Having survived childhood cancer, Larry believed that every day was a gift so he wanted to ensure that he lived his remaining life to the fullest. This was realized in a wide array of interests and talents including business, home renovation, antique restoration, sports, vintage cars and various crafts. However, there was nothing he loved more than hiking along the north coast with Lisa and Chet. An afternoon spent at Moonstone Beach sitting on a park bench enjoying a picnic lunch was pure heaven for Larry. He always found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. He is remembered for this as well as his quick wit, curious nature, and irreverent sense of humor. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We look forward to the red birds Larry is sending us from the other side. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence H. Hansen Sr. and his beloved dog, Benny. He is survived by his wife Lisa, mother Charlene, sister Lorie, niece Laeni and "Ben's brother" Chet. For those who would like to donate in memory of Larry, please consider or Central Coast Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Mission San Miguel on February 29, 2020. Please call or text 805-769-0752 for more information.

