H Paul Fountain Paul was raised on a farm and became a life-long agricultur- ist. He graduated from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor's Degree in Fruit Science, and earned a Master's of Horticulture degree fron the University of California, Davis. His work experience included Senior Agriculture Inspector in Santa Barbara County, Orchard and Vineyard Management and Consultation, and 36 years as Professor of Viticulture and Fruit Science at Cal Poly. Paul died February 18 2019 and is survived by his wife Dorothy, children John, Jason, Jodi, grandchildren Domenic, Les, Bailey, Brady, and life- long friend Jim Klaustermeyer. More than 30 years ago, during his career at Cal Poly, Paul recognized the need and oversaw the development of a "teaching vineyard" which would enable students to enhance their "learn by doing" education in viticulture. After retirement in 2001 Paul and Dorothy created a gifted endowment that would provide funds for continued development and maintenance of the teaching vineyard for years to come on the Cal Poly campus. Memorial contributions can be made on-line to http://bit.ly/ calpolyfountainmemorial or by check to Cal Poly with FountainVineyardFund#6451 in the memo field. Mail to College of Agriculture, CAFES Advancement, 1 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo Ca 93407-0250.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019