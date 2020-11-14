Hans Mumper AIA
October 28, 2020
Creston, California - Hans Mumper [1929-2020], devoted husband, father, and grandfather, accomplished architect, and lover of trees, passed away in San Luis Obispo, California. A refugee from World War II, he came to this country as a young man, started a family, and built a home while establishing a thriving creative career in post-war Los Angeles.
Born in Bucharest, Romania, the eldest of three sons of Jakob and Eleanor Mumper, Hans was part of a unique population of ethnic Germans whose ancestors were 18th-century German settlers. His high school education in Timisoara was interrupted when his family left to escape advancing Russian troops. The family lived in Austria and Germany as refugees, and in 1949 his Aunt Hermine sponsored the family to come to Los Angeles. Hans and his mother arrived in the US, disembarked in New York through Ellis Island, and continued by train to Los Angeles to join family members.
Hans enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and trained at Fort Hood, Texas. His tour of duty took him to Germany where he earned the rank of Corporal and served in the 82nd Reconnaissance Battalion, a tank battalion of the 2nd Armored Division known as "Hell on Wheels."
Following his military service, Hans attended the School of Architecture at the University of Southern California. During this time Hans met his wife Magdalena Letsch, whom he married in 1954, and with whom he raised three children.
Hans first worked for Montgomery & Mullay, a small LA firm that included the Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese as their client, and for whom they designed many churches and facilities for the growing post-war population in Southern California. Hans then took a position with Langdon & Wilson Architects, a move which was to define his career. He became a partner, managing the Los Angeles office, and the firm was renamed Langdon Wilson Mumper Architects. With partners Robert E. Langdon Jr and Ernest C. Wilson Jr, his notable projects include the original Getty Museum (now the Getty Villa in Malibu), the CNA "mirror" building reflecting Lafayette Park, and numerous commercial office buildings, banks, hospitals, schools, and museums throughout Southern California and in 12 states.
His career was rooted in commercial work, but residential was his passion, and each decade or so he designed a modern home for his family. After building view-oriented, glass-walled, and flat-roofed homes in Monterey Park and Pasadena, Hans was to make one more major move in his life. He and his wife migrated to Paso Robles and California's Central Coast, where he advised local planning, took on a select number of architectural projects and built an office building, and joined Rotary. He was to design two more homes, each so that family could visit them 'in the country,' overlooking old oak trees. A modernist through and through, his maxim for success, both creatively and personally, was "Keep it simple."
His wife, Magdalena, with whom he built a marriage lasting 65 years, predeceased him last year. He is survived by his children: Heidrun [Rick Drumm], Armin [Susan] and Markus [Margaret Wagner], and grandchildren Ryder Drumm, Perrin Drumm, Emily Mumper, Johanna Mumper, and Magdalena Mumper, and brothers Jakob [Annie] and Manfred. We thank the many caregivers who assisted Hans during these last two difficult years of his life for their skill and kindness.
Friends and family will be invited to a memorial for Hans and Magdalena planned for the coming year in Pasadena. In their memory, please consider a donation to the American Institute of Architects Pasadena Chapter in support of student scholarships towards a degree in architecture [www.aiapf.org
/ Jean Roth Driskel Scholarship Fund].