Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harald Johansson. View Sign

Harald Johansson (Folke) Harald Johansson was born in Vasteras, Sweden on April 4, 1956 to parents Gertrud Angblom and Folke Johansson, and older sister Inga. As a young adult he went traveling and met his first wife Angelica Jochim. They had two daughters; Maya was born in 1979 and Celeste in 1981. They lived in the village of Cambria, California and Harald worked as a painting contractor and then for SLO county doing maintenance at General Hospital. He was a loving and playful father, and they created a life based on their values of love and respect for nature, music, and political activism. He loved The Grateful Dead and other jam band shows and traveled to see music often. In 2000 he returned to Sweden and reconnected with his high school sweetheart Marie Uppman who he was with until 2016. They moved to a cabin in Heby, Kvallan. He was elected to office for Heby kommun in the Green Party. In July of 2018 he retired and planned to travel again. He was found dead in his home on February 9, 2019, cause unknown. He is survived by daughters Maya and Celeste, grandchildren Penelope (6), Dylan (3) and Amari (22 months), and sister Inga. If you'd like to pay tribute to his memory put on music that makes you dance, open a delicious beer, and make a donation to an independent media source. He's gone where the climate suits his clothes.

Harald Johansson (Folke) Harald Johansson was born in Vasteras, Sweden on April 4, 1956 to parents Gertrud Angblom and Folke Johansson, and older sister Inga. As a young adult he went traveling and met his first wife Angelica Jochim. They had two daughters; Maya was born in 1979 and Celeste in 1981. They lived in the village of Cambria, California and Harald worked as a painting contractor and then for SLO county doing maintenance at General Hospital. He was a loving and playful father, and they created a life based on their values of love and respect for nature, music, and political activism. He loved The Grateful Dead and other jam band shows and traveled to see music often. In 2000 he returned to Sweden and reconnected with his high school sweetheart Marie Uppman who he was with until 2016. They moved to a cabin in Heby, Kvallan. He was elected to office for Heby kommun in the Green Party. In July of 2018 he retired and planned to travel again. He was found dead in his home on February 9, 2019, cause unknown. He is survived by daughters Maya and Celeste, grandchildren Penelope (6), Dylan (3) and Amari (22 months), and sister Inga. If you'd like to pay tribute to his memory put on music that makes you dance, open a delicious beer, and make a donation to an independent media source. He's gone where the climate suits his clothes. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close