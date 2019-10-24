Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Alvin "Hal" Rosewall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hal Rosewall June 15, 1944 - Oct. 14, 2019 On Monday, October 14, Harold (Hal) Alvin Rosewall departed this life doing what he loved: fishing with his buddies on their annual trip to Eagle Lake in northern California. Hal was loved by multitudes in the community and beyond: family, friends, former students, tenants and pretty much anyone who knew him. Hal was born June 15, 1944 in Michigan. His family moved to California when Hal was three years old as his father, who had suffered a war injury, needed warmer weather. The Rosewalls lived in an Army tent while building their home in San Dimas, CA. From that experience, Hal learned construction skills from his father, and loved recalling how he was pulling nails out of boards before he was five years old. Hal often credited both of his parents with instilling in him the value of being an honest, loving and spiritual person. In his teens, Hal's adolescent shyness gave way to a newfound confidence. Transformed into an outgoing and gregarious young man, Hal parlayed his popularity into prestige becoming student body president and lettering in five varsity sports making All-League. After graduation, Hal attended California Polytechnic State University earning a B.S. in Industrial Technology; he was also a founder and life long member of Phi Kappa Psi, enjoying the pursuit of social and scholastic higher education. He also engaged in athletic and philanthropic activities, all this while preparing for a yet unknown future as a middle school shop teacher in a lifelong career where he would soon find his sweet spot. As an educator at San Luis Junior High and later Laguna Middle School, Hal was innately concerned that his students would learn not only industrial arts skills, but life skills as well. He focused on passing along to his students life lessons he had learned from his own teachers: you CAN do it, you ARE worth it and you CAN achieve what you want. Today, students from his 36-year career still remember and revere him. His class was, Hal once said, "One the kids literally ran to." In retirement, Hal continuedand expandedhis love of music, travelling, fishing, skiing, and spending time with his family. He also enlarged his repertoire of puns, jokes, witticisms and tall tales. As a property owner in SLO, he managed and maintained several apartment buildings and also contracted out for occasional side jobs. He also enjoyed building beautiful Victorian birdhouses. Hal and his wife Sharon travelled extensively in the past few years and especially loved the Café Musique cruises, alpine resorts and warm, tropical climes. Hal leaves behind a loving family: wife Sharon, son Jake (Carrie), daughter Alaina, stepdaughters Laura (Alfonso) and Andrea (Mike), grandchildren Quinlin, Carly, Jeremy and Madison, and brother Lee (Kay), extended family members and many dear friends. In closing, it would be remiss not to commemorate Hal without a nod to his love of humorso herewith: Q: What kind of music should you listen to while fishing? A: Something catchy! Rest in peace, Hal. You are missed. A celebration of life for Hal Rosewall will be held on Saturday, November 23, 1:00 PM at the Atascadero Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hal's name to the Atascadero Elks Lodge Purple Pig Fund are appreciated.

