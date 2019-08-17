Harold Richard Shaw Harold Richard Shaw, 75, passed away July 30, 2019 in Reno, NV. Born July 6, 1944 in Mount Clemens Michigan. After graduating from Taft High school (Woodland Hills) he joined the Army and was a Vietnam veteran before starting his own construction Company. Later he became a union electrician, after retiring from the union. He still worked as an electrician till he passed. He was either doing things for others or on the slopes skiing, or on the waves surfing, he loved them both. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Wilma Shaw, and Fran McNeil. He is survived by Sisters, Penny Shaw, Cathy (Dennis) Foss, Sally (Bud) Rogers, Bunni (David) Brislane, Robin (Rick) Jackman, and Colleen Koref, brothers, Sheldon Shaw, Ray (Chris) Brown, Fred Blinn, Kenn Shaw, Kevin (Dolores) Shaw. Manny nieces and Nephews and his friends from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be greatly missed.

