Harriet Ann "Susie" Lowrey Harriet Ann "Susie" Lowrey - Age 82 passed away March 7, 2019 in her home in Pismo Beach, CA. Funeral services will be held at The Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Covina CA on April 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm. A local "Celebration of Life Gathering" is being planned in Pismo Beach at a future date. For further information on the gathering, you may contact her granddaughter, Victoria @ 805-459-6752. Susie was born in St Louis, Missouri in 1936. Susie was a mother of two children, five grandchildren, and four "great" grandchildren. She was also daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and stepmother. She was a huge contribution in her grandchildren's lives. She effortlessly adopted a lot of family friends who called her "Grandma Sue" as well. She has been a part of the 5 Cities Community for over 50 + years. She had worked numerous jobs in the area since coming here after getting married at the age of 16 years old. She worked in the Fair Oaks Theatre as a teenager, Avila Hot Springs, Co Owned / Built the Village Emporium in Arroyo Grande, and was a realtor in the community. She belonged to several quilting groups in the area. She created the most beautiful quilts one could make. She crafted other art which includes: her framed and lighted jeweled Christmas trees, sewing table runners, pillowcases (which she made numerous pairs for the local women's shelter) and needlepoint. Her main philanthropy and pure joy was to make and hand deliver colorful quilts for the children at LA Children's Hospital. She was always up for a dance, loved music, and now we can be sure she is "dancing in heaven" as our Irish angel and well loved ancestor. Thank you to all her friends that she held dear, for being there to comfort her and love her along the journey. She loved you very much. Her light will shine forever in all our hearts.ank you to all her friends that she held dear, for being there to comfort her and love her along the journey. She loved you very much. Her light will shine forever in all our hearts. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers at: St. Jude's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9929, 1-800-805-5856, ; ATTN: Donations Dept, 3160 Geneva Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020, 213-388-3151; Children's Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 1-888-631-2452

