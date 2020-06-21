Harshad Keshavchandra Shah Harshad Keshavchandra Shah was born in 1940 in Ahmedabad, India. His dedication to his family is the corner stone of his legacy. Harshad was the second of six children and the oldest son to Keshavchandra and Madhukanta. He lived with his grandparents until the end of World War II. Once he reunited with his siblings he proudly took on the role of mentor. But in 1961, with little in his pocket, Harshad made the challenging decision to immigrate to the United States at the age of 21. His resilience, strength and determination became immediately evident as he took jobs as a bus boy, door to door encyclopedia salesman, and factory worker. Hershey, as he was affectionately called, ultimately graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in chemical engineering. In 1966, he returned to India and married Usha Lakdawala after knowing her for just two short weeks. Together, the lifelong partners returned to the United States and started their loving family. They had two children, Misha and Neal. Harshad was instrumental in assisting many relatives immigrate to the United States and helping them adjust to American life. His hobbies included playing chess, bridge, cards, and tennis. He also loved to cook and was always anxious to try any new recipe he learned from a cooking show or watching YouTube videos. The family lived in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Louisiana before they settled in San Antonio, Texas where he worked as a systems analyst at his final and favorite job with Bexar County. Harshad would enjoy weekend worship at the Hindu Temple of San Antonio and feasting with the congregation. He was an active member of the India Association as well as Homeowners Association in his neighborhood. His six grandchildren, Kaesha, Kannan, Kavi, Ethan, Elliot, and Anika were his pride and joy and he spent much time with them. Harshad was a selfless soul who had an infectious smile which lifted our spirits. His life story is symbolized by the tightknit family he created and to which he was dedicated. We will forever love him and have him in our hearts. He was survived by all five of his siblings, including Nimish, Malti, and Gopi, but of recent two have died, older sister Kokila, from heart failure, and younger brother Ashok, from complications of Coronavirus. Ashok, actually had come to the US briefly from India, to see Harshad before his passing. Harshad is survived by his dedicated and beautiful wife, Usha, his daughter, Misha, son-in-law Steve, son Neal and daughter-in-law Jessica, along with his six grandchildren. It has been difficult for me to reconcile my father's death even after 8 months. But I wanted to honor him on this Father's Day weekend. My Dad was a kind, gentle soul who always had time to listen, to help, to heal and to smile. He was always there for us. He was the Best Dad. My father, Harshad K Shah was 79 years old when he died October 3, 2019 at my home in San Luis Obispo while on Hospice after suffering from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis for 4 years. He was at Stanford Hospital just before and wanted desperately to be at home. And I was proud to say he called my residence, home. I will miss him dearly.



