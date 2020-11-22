Hattie McKinley

July 20, 1931 - October 27, 2020

Cayucos, California - Hattie Belle McKinley, a small-town girl from first to last, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, her two daughters by her side. She was 89.

Born into modest circumstances in the tiny town of Colusa, CA, her fortunes waxed and waned throughout her lifetime, with a steady increase in the things that brought her true joy—the love of her family, an abiding appreciation of nature, exuberant and unbridled laughter, and an ever-deepening connection with her God.

A resident of the Central Coast for over 40 years, she spent her last happy years in Cayucos, where she took great pleasure in living near the ocean and enjoying evening walks along the pier, merrily striding along with her hiking poles.

Her family remembers fondly her desire for spontaneity and new experiences. She often joked about buying a VW Van and of hitting the road and finding adventure. While she never quite realized the van, she nonetheless could often be seen happily tootling up and down Hwy 1 in her VW Bug, in search of seeing something new.

A lifelong reader who was always seeking to learn something new, she amassed a sizeable library of books devoted to her interests, not only in fiction but also philosophy, art, nutrition, health, exercise and meditation, as well as substantial volumes concerning spirituality and faith. She took great comfort in the teachings of Unity.

A keen observer of people and a natural born confidante, Hattie easily struck up conversations with anyone who crossed her path-both friends and strangers. She was interested in everyone's story and she loved the human parade, especially the pets and the babies.

She kept a daily journal for most of her lifetime—a morning ritual devoted to reflection, gratitude and acceptance, which was moreover a conversation between herself and God. Her family will miss the notes she posted throughout the house, sharing words of encouragement and affirmations of love.

She is proceeded in death by her dear husband Walter and her beloved niece, Becci. She is survived by her daughters, Junee (Don) Sherwood and Dorian (Bob) Callahan, and her grandchildren Carly Smoot and Ben Callahan, as well as her two older sisters, Alma Triplett and Staci Ross.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Central Coast Home Hospice, or just being kind and generous with the people you meet today, offering them your sincere interest and giving them a warm smile would be the best way to honor her legacy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store