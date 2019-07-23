Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Hail. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Hail Hazel Hail, 95, of Arroyo Grande, passed away July 18, 2019. Hazel was born in 1923 in Exeter, MO to W.A. & Cecil Moore. Hazel worked for San Luis Obispo County Schools for many years as a Teacher's Aide. She was a member of The Pentecostal Church of God and taught Sunday school for over sixty years. Hazel is survived by her sons Tom Hail of Oceano and Dennis Hail of San Luis Obispo; daughter Jacklyn (Ed) Grimshaw of Arroyo Grande; and a daughter of her heart, Dina Dome. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Her husband, Elbert Hail, preceded her in death. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hazel's caregivers, Cynthia Atherton, Barbara Anderson and Central Coast Hospice. Visitation will be at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 23 from 3 to 6 pm. A graveside service will be held at Arroyo Grande Cemetery on Wednesday, July 24 at 2pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel.

