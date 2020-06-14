Hazel Lucille Ramos Smothers Hazel was born on November 22,1929 on her grandparents, ranch in Toro Creek, Morro Bay, Cayucos, in San Luis Obispo County, California. Her parents were Hilda Flaminha and Geraldo Ramos. She attended Atascadero High School, where she was a cheerleader, and graduated from Foundation High School. She married Al Jordan and they had three children, Linda, Geraldine and John. Hazel became a restauranteur, developer of a mini shopping center and the successful owner operator of a deli-liquor store. Later she became interested in flying. ln the 1960s she earned her private pilot's license, then her single engine and later her multiengine commercial license as well as a helicopter license, becoming Whirly Girl 119, the 119th woman in the world licensed to fly helicopters. She also became a volunteer for the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Dept and assisted in many of their search and rescue operations. To top it all off, in June 1969 she raced across the country in a race for women pilots called the Powder Puff Derby. She raced in her plane, a 145 hp Cessna 172, with Wanda Ewing and they won first prize in their horse power category class, Hazel was married to Bob Smothers in 1986 by Hap Brahms at the La Jolla Presbyterian Church. Together they saw the world, living for seven years in Spain, as well as visiting Russia, Guam, Japan and Korea. They loved to dance tillthe Stars came down and won several prizes dancing jitterbug and big band swing. Hazel also took up tennis, skiing and sailing and loved the beach, finding and saving shells. She was a volunteer at Scripps Clinic, and a member of several La Jolla woman's clubs. She was well known tor her smile. lt - said it all - and was very special. She wore it most of the time, lt was her signature. Hazel is survived by her husband Bob and son John. Her two daughters, Linda and Geraldine, pre deceased her. She also leaves six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. At the suggestion of the Whirly GirlAssociation, Hazel turned over most of her papers related to her flying accornplishments to the San DiegoAir & Space Museum where they are available for viewing by anyone interested.



