Heidi Lisa Leverette Spencer Heidi Lisa Leverette Spencer, age 64, was born to Salli Sorvo and Carey Leverette. She left us on September 7, 2020 in Paso Robles, CA. Heidi grew up in the San Fernando Valley and graduated in 1973 from Kennedy High School, Granada Hills.Heidi worked at her dad's famed North Hollywood night spot, Donte's Jazz Club, where she met her husband, saxophonist Dick Spencer. Heidi and Dick lived in Glenwood Springs, Colo., where she attended Colorado Mountain College. She was an accomplished dancer and dance instructor. Later in Paso Robles, Heidi was an accountant at Roberts Vineyard Services and then finance & HR director at the nonprofit RISE. She was a licensed pilot and a fine equestrian. Kind, generous, and empathetic, Heidi cared about women and children and believed that all should be free of sexual and domestic violence. She volunteered for HANDS in Nepal aiding marginalized people. She passionately supported her friends. Heidi loved the outdoors and the Central Coast's beauty, often driving Hwy. 1 with her beloved partner Dick "with the top down." Donations in memory of Heidi may be made to RISE www.riseslo.org/donate.php or HANDS in Nepal www.handsinnepal.org/support-hands.html

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
