Helen Francis Fisher Helen Francis Fisher, 96, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on 6-4-19 in a care facility where she had lived for almost 2 years. She was born in Bridgeport, Texas but spent most of her life in San Luis Obispo, CA. Her husband, Clyde Palmer Fisher, passed away at the early age of 55 and she continued her life as a caring, helpful, humble woman who touched people's lives in a way that made them feel so loved and so important and gave them a feeling of being part of her family. She is survived by her two children, CP Fisher (Linda) and Marti Fisher, their children Tracy Stay (Jeff), Kirk Fisher (Jeni) and Kristen Johnson and 5 great-grandchildren Ally, Gavin, Georgia, Max and Rex. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at Los Osos Valley Park on Friday June 7th 2019 at 11:00 am. Special thanks to the Hospice staff and the Garden Creek staff that cared for her so lovingly.

Helen Francis Fisher Helen Francis Fisher, 96, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on 6-4-19 in a care facility where she had lived for almost 2 years. She was born in Bridgeport, Texas but spent most of her life in San Luis Obispo, CA. Her husband, Clyde Palmer Fisher, passed away at the early age of 55 and she continued her life as a caring, helpful, humble woman who touched people's lives in a way that made them feel so loved and so important and gave them a feeling of being part of her family. She is survived by her two children, CP Fisher (Linda) and Marti Fisher, their children Tracy Stay (Jeff), Kirk Fisher (Jeni) and Kristen Johnson and 5 great-grandchildren Ally, Gavin, Georgia, Max and Rex. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at Los Osos Valley Park on Friday June 7th 2019 at 11:00 am. Special thanks to the Hospice staff and the Garden Creek staff that cared for her so lovingly.

