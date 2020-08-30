Helen Jane (Shepherd) Coffelt April 11, 1937-August 16, 2020 Jane Coffelt, 83, of Cambria, CA passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pleasant View Lutheran Home in Ottawa, Il, where she had resided since 2019. Born April 11, 1937 in West Lafayette, Indiana, the youngest of three sisters, she graduated from Purdue University in 1959 and began teaching at Libertyville High School in Illinois. Early in the 1960s she moved to Manhattan Beach, CA and in 1964, joined the faculty of Gardena High School as a history teacher, followed by a specialization in teaching students with special needs. In 1971, she assumed the role of guidance counselor, a position she held until her retirement in 1986. She married her long time partner, Dr. Carl Frederick Coffelt Jr., Chief of Maternal and Child Care for Los Angeles County on December 26, 1976. Throughout their nearly 50 years together, Jane and Carl travelled the world over and made lasting friendships and civic contributions in every city they called home: first in Manhattan Beach, next in Idyllwild, then Coronado in the 1990s and lastly for the past 20 years in Cambria where they attended Cambria Community Presbyterian Church. Jane was an avid reader, bridge player, hostess and conversationalist who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Jane was blessed with an expansive yet close knit family she loved deeply and for whom she was affectionately known as "Aunt Jane," or AJ. She was a constant presence in their lives through birthdays, weddings, christenings, graduations, hard times and good times. Jane was predeceased by: her husband Carl; parents; George W. Shepherd and Kathryn I. Shepherd (Johnson); and sisters Virginia (Jean) Glamkowski and Lavonna (Joan) Leslie. She is survived by her family: children through marriage; Ian and Anne Coffelt; grandson Alexander; in-laws, Richard and Lynda Coffelt; niece Rhonda Suder (Coffelt); numerous cousins, and great, great-great, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned and an interment of ashes will be made at the Cambria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of Jane to Cambria Community Presbyterian Church or Joslyn Recreation Center or to First Presbyterian Church of Ottawa, 114 East Jefferson Street, Ottawa, IL 61350.



