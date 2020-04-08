Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen R. Maciel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen R. Maciel Helen Rose Maciel, beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully on March 31 at the age of 78. Her husband of 62 years, Rodney Maciel, also recently passed. Helen spent her final months at her home in Los Osos with the love of her boys and caregivers. Helen was born in San Luis Obispo to John and Aldina Azevedo. She married Rod in 1958, and they raised two sons in Morro Bay. Helen and Rod operated The Jug Liquor Store in Morro Bay where every customer became their friend. Helen later worked in real estate and property management in Morro Bay and Cayucos still working closely with Rod. They spent the last thirty years in Los Osos. Helen was devoted to her husband and family creating a happy environment by decorating her home for each holiday during the year, especially Christmas. She also enjoyed her collection of angel figurines and blue Portuguese pottery, cooking for her family, and watching the Inspiration channel. Helen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney Jr. and Ann of Aptos CA, Frank and Sandra of Lompoc, CA; her sister Ida George; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her brothers John and Tony Azevedo, and sisters Mary Marques and Linda Nance. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 8 th at 3pm at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. The service will be shown via Facebook Live at the St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church page. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Los Osos, CA.

