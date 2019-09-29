Helma Berg Cementina Helma Cementina, 91, passed on Aug. 15, 2019 in Morro Bay, CA surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ernest, four adult children; David (Sally), Dennis (Kay), Carol Gandy (Rob) and Jill McLeod (Scott), grandchildren, Jacob (Jenette), Rachel, Julianna, Hilary Williams (Ben), Matt, Brandon Kowalski, Jenna Breck (Benny), Kacie Finn (Brendan) and Cortney (fiancé Gabe Kerr). Her great grandchildren are Archie, Milo,Brody, and Whitney. Helma was born in Raufoss, Norway. She was a devout Christian, and loved singing, sewing, quilting, and celebrating Norwegian traditions at Christmas. Helma was proud of her family and loved spending time with them. A beloved wife and mother, her memorial is Saturday, October 12 th , 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, San Luis Obispo.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019