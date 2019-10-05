Henriette Groot April 28, 1932 - Sept. 12, 2019 Our beloved friend, neighbor, activist, environmentalist, sailor, Henriette "Rita" Groot departed from her life on September 12, 2019 among friends and family at age 87 at her home in Los Osos. She was born on April 28,1932 at Enkhousen - Holland and graduated from the University of Amsterdam in 1953 with a degree in Psychology. She emigrated to Los Angeles in 1953 and attended UCLA from which she received a PHD in Clinical Psychology in 1960. She became an American citizen in 1958. Many people from all walks of life will forever remember and miss our dear friend. Celebration of Life to take place on Saturday October 5 at The Morro Bay Yacht Club from 4 p.m. to Sunset. ALL are welcome.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019