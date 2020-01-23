Henry Larry Holguin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Larry Holguin.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Henry Larry Holguin Henry Larry Holguin, 91, of Nipomo, CA, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on January 16, 2020. Devoted husband to Carolina and a loving father to 10 children, Henry was born in Tulare, CA, on November 25, 1928. In addition to his wife, Carolina, Henry is survived by 9 children. He is preceded in death by his son Fabian. A Funeral Mass with military honors will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, at St. Joseph's in Nipomo, California. "Dad" will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Military Cemetery in Arvin, CA, on Wednesday, January 29, at 2:00 pm.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.