Henry Larry Holguin Henry Larry Holguin, 91, of Nipomo, CA, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on January 16, 2020. Devoted husband to Carolina and a loving father to 10 children, Henry was born in Tulare, CA, on November 25, 1928. In addition to his wife, Carolina, Henry is survived by 9 children. He is preceded in death by his son Fabian. A Funeral Mass with military honors will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, at St. Joseph's in Nipomo, California. "Dad" will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Military Cemetery in Arvin, CA, on Wednesday, January 29, at 2:00 pm.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020