Henry "Hank" Lima Sr. Born on April 22, 1929 in Ripon, Ca. Henry "Hank" Lima Sr., 89, entered into rest on February 18, 2019 in Pismo Beach, Ca. He is preceded in death by his first wife Jeanne (Hipp) Lima and his son-in-law Dale Enos. Mr. Lima is survived by his wife of 14 years Frankie Lima, his children; Debbie Enos, Mike Lima (Tracy), Hank Lima Jr. (Linda) and Mark Lima and one sister; Arlene Machado. He was blessed by six grandchildren; Andrea, Antoinette, Martan, Mitchell, Nicole and Jessica and 11 great grandchildren who he adored. A resident of Pismo Beach for the past 19 years, Hank grew up in Manteca where he was a resident of for over seventy years. He attended Manteca High School and looked forward to reliving the good ol' days with old friendships. He proudly served his country through the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after four years of service. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Pismo Beach Moose Lodge and Pismo Beach Elks Lodge and the American Legion - Pismo Beach. He was a history buff and enjoyed telling stories about his adolescent years. Hank also enjoyed a great glass of red wine, traveling in his travel trailer and visiting the coast. He will be remembered as a devoted family man who had traditional hard working ethics. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Hank loved living in Pismo Beach where he established many friendships over the years; he leaves behind one of his closest friends Jorge Avila who was his handyman and true friend; Jorge always went above and beyond to take care of everything needed for Hank Our family would like to send a sincere thank you to Hank's caregivers Robert Evans and Alberto Galvez. Both Robert and Alberto have made a very difficult time a little easier. Their compassion, patience, friendship and skilled assistance was always admired and highly appreciated. P.L. Fry & Son is honored to be serving the Lima family. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm held at P.L. Fry & Son Chapel 290 N. Union Rd. Manteca. Mass will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church 525 E. North St. Manteca, Ca. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at St. John's Catholic Cemetery 17871 S. Carrolton Rd. Escalon, Ca.

290 North Union Road

Manteca , CA 95336

P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home
290 North Union Road
Manteca , CA 95336
(209) 239-1242
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019

