Herman J. Allcock Herman James Allcock 98 of Arroyo Grande, passed away April 14, 2019. Herk was born in Paducah Kentucky, September 19, 1920 to Herman and Eileen Allcock. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Cyr and his beloved wife Margaret, whom he has dearly missed for 28 years. Herk served in the Army Air Core with honor in World War II, He retired in 1975 after serving 35 years with the National Park Service. The highlight of that time was his 12 years as Civil Engineer at Yosemite National Park. Herk leaves behind his 4 children; Sandra Sullivan, Thomas Allcock (Tami), John Allcock, Mary Meserve-Miller (Mike). Herk had 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Lady Family Mortuary 555Fair Oaks Ave Arroyo Grande 93420, on April 22 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Mortuary. The Funeral will be on April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 501 Fair Oaks Ave. Arroyo Grande.
