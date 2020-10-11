Herman Weisberg

October 1, 2020

Atascadero, California - Herman Weisberg died peacefully on Oct. 1 in Atascadero, Calif., where he'd lived for the past decade.

The son of Nathan and Annie Weisberg, who fled religious persecution in Lithuania, Herman was born in Norfolk on March 5, 1926. He served in the Navy during WWII, mostly in the Pacific, where he fought in the Battle of Okinawa. Serving his country was among his proudest achievements.

After the war, Herman returned to Tidewater and entered the retail furniture industry. A pioneer in local television advertising, he produced high-profile commercials for six decades.

He's perhaps best remembered for those in the 1970s featuring his daughter Joanna. Friendly and outgoing, Herman always had a joke and a spontaneous song to share. He viewed every customer and new acquaintance as a prospective friend. He was also a deeply spiritual man, devoted to Jewish traditions and his large, extended family.

Herman remained in the furniture business until he closed Cost Plus/Futon King Furniture in Virginia Beach at the age of 85. A lifelong fitness advocate, he did pushups into his 90s.

On retirement, Herman and Faye Meeks Weisberg, nicknamed Kat, his cherished wife of 46 years, moved to the central coast of California.

Herman was preceded in death by Kat, as well as his beloved siblings Sylvia Weisberg Weissman, Sam Weisberg and Harry Weisberg. He is survived by his sister Rosalee Weisberg Bain of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla; daughter Joanna Weisberg Wemple and her husband Shayne Wemple of Atascadero; son Paul Weisberg and his wife Melissa Weisberg of Virginia Beach; son Louis Weisberg and his husband Robert Wright of Milwaukee; and son Michael Luper of

Parkland, Fla. He also has four grandchildren: Jacqueline Weisberg and Gabrielle Weisberg Cabreros of Virginia Beach; Cayden and Skyler Wemple of Atascadero; Rachel Luper Fleekop of Coral Springs, Fla; Ashly Luper of Portland, Ore.; and Samantha Luper of Los Angeles. He's also

remembered lovingly by 19 nephews and nieces and their spouses.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the post-COVID future.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Herman's memory to Congregation Ohr Tzafon of Atascadero.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store