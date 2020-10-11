1/1
Herman Weisberg
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Weisberg
October 1, 2020
Atascadero, California - Herman Weisberg died peacefully on Oct. 1 in Atascadero, Calif., where he'd lived for the past decade.
The son of Nathan and Annie Weisberg, who fled religious persecution in Lithuania, Herman was born in Norfolk on March 5, 1926. He served in the Navy during WWII, mostly in the Pacific, where he fought in the Battle of Okinawa. Serving his country was among his proudest achievements.
After the war, Herman returned to Tidewater and entered the retail furniture industry. A pioneer in local television advertising, he produced high-profile commercials for six decades.
He's perhaps best remembered for those in the 1970s featuring his daughter Joanna. Friendly and outgoing, Herman always had a joke and a spontaneous song to share. He viewed every customer and new acquaintance as a prospective friend. He was also a deeply spiritual man, devoted to Jewish traditions and his large, extended family.
Herman remained in the furniture business until he closed Cost Plus/Futon King Furniture in Virginia Beach at the age of 85. A lifelong fitness advocate, he did pushups into his 90s.
On retirement, Herman and Faye Meeks Weisberg, nicknamed Kat, his cherished wife of 46 years, moved to the central coast of California.
Herman was preceded in death by Kat, as well as his beloved siblings Sylvia Weisberg Weissman, Sam Weisberg and Harry Weisberg. He is survived by his sister Rosalee Weisberg Bain of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla; daughter Joanna Weisberg Wemple and her husband Shayne Wemple of Atascadero; son Paul Weisberg and his wife Melissa Weisberg of Virginia Beach; son Louis Weisberg and his husband Robert Wright of Milwaukee; and son Michael Luper of
Parkland, Fla. He also has four grandchildren: Jacqueline Weisberg and Gabrielle Weisberg Cabreros of Virginia Beach; Cayden and Skyler Wemple of Atascadero; Rachel Luper Fleekop of Coral Springs, Fla; Ashly Luper of Portland, Ore.; and Samantha Luper of Los Angeles. He's also
remembered lovingly by 19 nephews and nieces and their spouses.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the post-COVID future.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Herman's memory to Congregation Ohr Tzafon of Atascadero.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 9, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Herman’s passing. He was such a personable, joyful man and high school friends with my mother. God bless the family. Lisa Marlow
Lisa Marlow
Friend
October 9, 2020
I’m sorry to hear of his passing, I knew him as Uncle Herman, as my father, Bob Wilmer, worked with Herman for years overseeing the warehouse at Cost Plus Furniture in Norfolk. Later, Herman hired me in the office there. He was a wonderful person, I will always remember him.
Condolences to your family
Cheryl Wilmer Rice
Friend
October 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Joanna. Thinking of your father, and his delightful commercials with you when you were a child, reminded me of our years together at Norfolk Academy, and your beautiful smile. God bless you and your family.
Graham Hudgins
Friend
October 9, 2020
I am so sorry to read about the passing of Mr. Weisberg. My mother (Fannie Porter) worked in his store, Home Furniture, in Portsmouth, VA many years ago. We talked of him often, until her passing in 2018. I have thought about Mr. Weisberg a lot, and wanted to let him know about my mom. Bless you all. We have lost a great man; thank you for sharing him with everyone. I felt he was part of our family too. Extending my heartfelt condolences.
Andrea Singletary
Friend
October 6, 2020
It was an honor to have known you, Herman. I mowed your lawn for several years, and I did odd jobs for you. You were an inspiration. I still sleep on the mattress you sold me! I think of you often. Thanks for the memories, my friend.
Wayne Berry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved