Hildegard Elisabeth Churchill Hildegard Elisabeth Churchill, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Sunday, May17, 2020 at 99 years of age. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Frederic T. Churchill, and is survived by their three daughters: Jeanette, Fredericka, and Madeleine. Her granddaughters Elizabeth and Isabelle, and her sons-in-law Ralph Matillo, Claiborne Thompson, and David Reich also mourn her passing. Born in Cologne Germany, in 1921, Hildegard had one sibling, Heinz who passed away in his 40s. She survived the bombing of her home in WWII and later moved south to Bad Mergentheim, where she met and married Frederic, who was then the (American) Vice Consul of Stuttgart in occupied Germany. Working as a translator for the American army during the de-nazification trials, she assisted Frederic and the US Army Counter Intelligence Corps in that endeavor and also in helping set up temporary local democratic governments. After the war, they moved to Michigan and raised three daughters in Plymouth, Michigan, and briefly in Arlington, Texas. Attending the University of Michigan, Hildegard earned her Masters Degree in German and was a dedicated foreign language teacher in the Plymouth/Salem High School district for 12 years, where her students enjoyed her support, intelligence and sense of humor. Upon retirement in 1986, Hildegard and Frederic moved to California (where all three daughters live) and settled in San Luis Obispo. Hildegard was happiest surrounded by her family and grandchildren. Her interests included Masters Bridge, European travel, golf, ceramic art, education and foreign languages. In later years, she was a member of the AAUW and the Monday Club, and was a frequent visitor at the San Luis Senior Center, where she enjoyed socializing with friends. She will be remembered by her family as a strong and dedicated teacher and a devoted mother and grandmother. Her family would like to thank the caring people at the Village at Sydney Creek and Wilshire Hospice, as well as her many friends and neighbors.



