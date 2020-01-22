Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Clees. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Homer Clees Homer Clees, born in Roswell, New Mexico, Jan. 16, 1933, passed Jan. 16, 2020; died peacefully at home, surrounded by family and supported by caregivers and Hospice, in Pismo Beach, CA; where he and his wife, lived the last 3 years. Previously, of Nipomo, CA, 19 years; previously of Ruidoso, N.M. 10 years. Prior to that the couple had been long time residents of Lompoc, CA. where Homer was an educator for LUSD for 31 years and a Real Estate Broker. Where he ran a successful real estate office, Casa Realty for 22 years. He employed his wife as a real estate agent and office manager and his daughter as property manager. Homer enjoyed deep sea fishing, shore fishing, and building. While retired in Ruidoso, he enjoyed: deer hunting, traveling the world with his wife and dear friends. He continued to build, read and garden. He attended NMMI on boxing and football scholarships. He was NM Golden Gloves Champion 5X in a row. Homer boxed in Madison Square Garden. He graduated from Eastern NMU with a BA in Business and Economics. Later, obtained his Masters in Education from Cal Poly Technic State University. He was a 50 year+ member of the Elks Lodge, Kiwanis member, past president of the Grand Knights of Columbus, and a past president of the Lompoc Rotary Club, he was honored him with the "Paul Harris Fellows" award. Homer is survived by: his Wife, Dianne Ethelyn Clees, predeceased by Son Charles Alan Clees, survived by Grandson Glenn Craig Clees, Daughter Cheryl Clees Allen, and Grandchildren Zachary Nicholas Allen and Mickayla Dianne Allen. Sadie, Preston, Brooke, Lynne Krier and Riley, Ryder, Bryce and Brayden Allen. A Rosary will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at Lady Mortuary, 555 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande, CA. Funeral Mass on Friday 10:00 am Saint Pauls Catholic Church, 800 Bello St., Pismo Beach, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation

