Horace Lee Honzell Sr. Horace Lee Honzell Sr., passed away at The Commons in Manteca on August 5, 2019 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Ada Mae Honzell; His brothers Clifford and Glenn Honzell and his son, Jeffery Honzell. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patsy Ruth. They were married in Laird Hill, Texas on September 2, 1953. Horace is lovingly remembered by his son, Horace Honzell Jr., and wife Debra of Manteca and son, Dave Honzell of Paso Robles. He was loved dearly by his grandchildren and their spouses, Rob and Stephanie Berhorst of Linden, Adam and Robin Honzell of Redding, Michael and Casie Greer of Bakersfield, Casey & Misty Howell of Lincoln and Kirsten Weldon of Paso Robles. He was blessed with eight great grandchildren. Horace was born in Tyler, Texas on February 21, 1934; graduated from Leveretts Chapel High School (Texas) in 1952, received an AA Degree from Tyler Junior College and went on to further his education at Texas A&M. He was employed by The California Department of Corrections for 31 years. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing and hiking. A memorial service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Ripon, 803 Ripona Avenue, Ripon, California on August 17, 2019 at 11:00am.

