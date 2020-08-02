Hugh "Pete" McKay Hugh "Pete" McKay 83, of Lakewood, Colorado, died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Allen) McKay, who predeceased him in 2012. Born in Arcadia, CA in 1937, he was a 1954 graduate of La Puente High School, a graduate of Harvard College, and earned a master degree in Education from University of Southern California. He married his wife Donna in 1960 at First Methodist Church in La Puente, CA. He worked as a public schoolteacher and administrator, first with high school students in Southern California and later serving as high school principal in Escalon, CA. He finished his career back in the classroom, where he received Escalon's "Teacher of the Year" award in 1997. After retiring in 1998, he moved to Morro Bay, CA, his home until 2019. He is survived by his three sons, Michael H. McKay of Massachusetts, Mark A. McKay and wife Kim of Colorado, and Scott W. McKay of California. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Alison, Lily, Kendall, Ian, Spencer, Natalie and Lindsay. His greatest enjoyment was traveling through life with Donna, his wife of fifty-two years. In their retirement they visited over sixty countries, including many visits to their exchange student "daughters", Susanne, Rikke, and Handan. He delighted in taking trips with his grandchildren and visiting his sons and their families. He also loved his time at home in Morro Bay, especially sharing with Donna the views and sunsets visible every night out their front window. Due to the pandemic, there is no public service planned at present. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Yosemite Conservancy (www.yosemite.org
).