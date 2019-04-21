Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilona Jill Meza. View Sign

Ilona Jill Meza Ilona Jill Meza, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep in her Shell Beach home on September 25, 2018. Jill was born in Pennsylvania to John Anthony Vojtka Sr. and Ilona Frances Vojtka, but grew up in Southern California. As a child, she and her older brother Jack were a competitive tap dance duo and her fashion model career led to work in the television industry with CBS. Moving to San Luis Obispo in the 1970's she pursued a career in marketing, working for a local radio station and other local businesses. Jill continued her work in marketing when she moved to Huntsville, Alabama in the 1990's working for Marriott and Peabody Hotels. Jill's love of the central coast eventually brought her back to Shell Beach where she lived a full and active life. Beginning in 2008 and continuing until her passing, she worked at Coastal Dance and Music Academy where she made an indelible mark on the performing arts community and CDMA family. She was the smiling face in the office greeting students and their families and was instrumental in helping to create the non-profit Coastal Performing Arts Foundation. She was a strong supporter of Woods Humane Society and visited local nursing and care facilities with her service dog Epie. She was a patron of the arts, an avid reader, a fiercely competitive Scrabble player, a steadfast and loyal friend, wore a hat like nobody else could, and liked to sip an occasional glass of Harvey's Bristol Cream. Always ready with a smile and kind word, Jill will be remembered as a very sweet, yet feisty person, full of love and compassion for humanity, and someone who always thought of others first. A celebration of life and memorial tribute for Ilona Jill was held on March 3, 2019 in the Skyroom at the Edgewater Inn and Suites in Pismo Beach, with many of her close friends in attendance. If you are interested in making a donation in her name, any of the following organizations were dear to her heart: Canine Hope for Diabetics, Woods Humane Society or Coastal Performing Arts Foundation.

