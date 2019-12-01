Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Zigelman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ina Zigelman Ina Sagenkahn Zigelman was born in the Memel Territory (now Lithuania) in 1925 and passed away on November 24 th , 2019. She and her family were scheduled to emigrate to the United States in 1939, but plans were thwarted by the German annexation of the region, leading to her family being interned by the Nazis in the Kovno Ghetto. Later trans- ferred to the Stutthof concen- tration camp, she was liberated by the Soviet Army in 1945. She met and married her husband, Ludwig Zigelman, also a Holocaust Survivor, at a Displaced Persons camp in Austria and they emigrated to the United States in 1946. Eventually they moved to Los Angeles and began a family. Ina worked as a sales associate at the May Depart- ment Stores in Canoga Park for many years. After the death of her husband in 1989, she moved closer to family in Arroyo Grande and volun- teered at both the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and the Clark Center for the Performing Arts. Ina enjoyed knitting, gardening, travel, reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Maurina) and Charlie (Andrea); four grand- children, Jacob (Jennifer), Edward, Tony and Katie; and two great-grandchildren Abby and Hannah. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her name to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C. Arrangements are through the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel.

Ina Zigelman Ina Sagenkahn Zigelman was born in the Memel Territory (now Lithuania) in 1925 and passed away on November 24 th , 2019. She and her family were scheduled to emigrate to the United States in 1939, but plans were thwarted by the German annexation of the region, leading to her family being interned by the Nazis in the Kovno Ghetto. Later trans- ferred to the Stutthof concen- tration camp, she was liberated by the Soviet Army in 1945. She met and married her husband, Ludwig Zigelman, also a Holocaust Survivor, at a Displaced Persons camp in Austria and they emigrated to the United States in 1946. Eventually they moved to Los Angeles and began a family. Ina worked as a sales associate at the May Depart- ment Stores in Canoga Park for many years. After the death of her husband in 1989, she moved closer to family in Arroyo Grande and volun- teered at both the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and the Clark Center for the Performing Arts. Ina enjoyed knitting, gardening, travel, reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Maurina) and Charlie (Andrea); four grand- children, Jacob (Jennifer), Edward, Tony and Katie; and two great-grandchildren Abby and Hannah. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her name to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C. Arrangements are through the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close