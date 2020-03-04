Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Elizabeth Shanahan Delaney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Elizabeth Shanahan Delaney Irene Elizabeth Shanahan Delaney peacefully entered into eternal life on Feb. 22, 2020 after 89 years of a life filled with love, laughter, and joy. Irene was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Growing up in the Bronx, she was loved by her parents and sister, Mary Jane. In 1951, she married the love of her life Val and together through hard work and commitment, they embarked on a wonderful journey together. Irene created a loving and beautiful home for Val and their six children as they moved about the country eventually settling in California. For a kid from the Bronx, Irene had an amazing sense of adventure - always open to experiencing and learning new things. Learning to swim at age 31, traveling around the world with 6 children in tow, experiencing an Outward Bound solo adventure, backpacking, river rafting, horse riding, practicing yoga, beach walking, and taking a number of pilgrimages - she was a woman before her time and her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Irene was a woman of strong faith, attending Mass and saying the Rosary daily. She was unwavering in her belief and love for her Catholic community and especially for her parish of St. Patrick's in Arroyo Grande. Irene is dearly missed by her husband of 69 years Val, her children Pat Delaney, Beth Delaney, Maureen & John Gutierrez, Kathleen & Glenn Essen, Jean & Clark Davis, Kevin Delaney, fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The Rosary will be said at St. Patrick's Church in Arroyo Grande on Friday, March 6th at 6pm. A Mass celebrating her life will be held on Sat. March 7th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers , donations in Irene's name can be made to: El Padrecito Ministries at 960 Guadalupe St Ste A, Guadalupe, CA 93434 or

